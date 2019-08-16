Softly, softly as Mansfield Town ease new boy Dion Donohue back to fitness

Midfielder Dion Donohue will not be forced back into full Mansfield Town match action too quickly.

The summer signing, who arrived when not fully fit after injury last season, came through the first 45 minutes of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Morecambe, but was withdrawn as a precaution.

“Before the game it was always the plan to see how Dion went. He’s not had a lot of football over the last year so we wanted it to be safety first with that one,” said boss John Dempster.

“He got a little bit of tightness in his body, so we wanted to be careful.

“Tactically we were probably not looking to play him for the full 90 minutes but, as soon as he mentioned about the tightness, we took him off and wrapped him in cotton wool.

“But you could see he is a talented footballer – very good on the ball.

“He is a good passer with a sweet left foot and he’s someone who is going to be important to us.”