And he said switching it to May Bank Holiday Monday (2nd May) at 12.30pm has also thrown their travel planning into disarray.

But Clough said they would simply get on with things and his players would focus on the job in hand come kick-off.

“We are in the hands of the television and the league aren't we? We will play whenever,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Clough and Andy Garner - new plans needed for Salford away.

“Our last two fixtures are Salford away and Forest Green at home – they couldn't be two tougher fixtures.

“I don't think it will make too much difference though I don't like the early kick-offs when you're away from home.

“That messes with your preparation. When do you eat and do you go overnight? It's not ideal as an away side.

“But we have to accept it and get on with it. It's a very important game.”

He continued: “It is added pressure for the players knowing they are live on television and I think Salford will still be in with a shout as well by that point which is why it's been chosen – two promotion-chasing teams.

“But you have to put the TV out of your mind and it doesn't matter.

“The two sides that went on the pitch on Sunday – Manchester City and Liverpool – they were all aware of the importance of the game and that millions around the world watching.