Skipper Ollie Clarke is helping to settle in Mansfield Town's new signings

Stags landed Callum Johnson, Louis Reed and Clarke's former Bristol Rovers team mate Alfie Kilgour this week and Clarke said: “You have to get them on board.

“They will know what's expected from them and what our end goal is.

“But we like to get them settled in quickly. As soon as Alfie came up and signed I went out for dinner with him and made sure he was all right in his hotel.

Ollie Clarke - delighted with new signings.

“Once they get settled you see the best of players, so the quicker they can do that the better and you do whatever you can to help that happen.”

He added: “The three players we have signed so far have boosted us.

“We have got Alfie in who is a big strong boy, an out and out defender who likes to defend and will put his body on the line.

“Something we've probably lacked is a proper centre half who just defends. Hopefully he can get a run of games and show everyone what he's about.

“He is an all-round athlete and eager to get going.

“I have played against Callum and he's done well. He played well on Saturday and hopefully he can build on that.

“Louis Reed is a tidy midfielder who gets on the ball and keeps us ticking. I have played against him a few times and it's great for us to have him on board.

“I think he can dictate a game.

“He has worked with the manager before so he knows what to expect. I think the way he plays will bring that calmness to our midfield and hopefully get us playing through the lines. Hopefully he can distribute some balls over the top for Oatesy (Rhys Oates) and keep us moving forward.”

Clarke's hopes of returning from a calf injury at Northampton this weekend look slim.

“I was really enjoying my football and it was one of those injuries that came out of nowhere,” he said.

“I was fit and feeling good and strong. But having a bit of an illness just before Christmas was frustrating.

“Coming back in I wanted to hit the ground running over Christmas, which is a great time of year for games and to knuckle down and get on with it.

“But these things happen and you can't do anything about it. I just reacted to the ball and as I pushed off the ground I slipped and my calf just twinged.

“I have had this problem before and tried playing through it and it probably put me out for another three or four weeks on top of what it would have done if I had come off straight away.

“When you get older you kind of learn your body and how to manage the injuries and hopefully I can come back stronger and fitter and push on.”

He added: “We know this squad is capable and we've just got to show that on a consistent basis really. We need to show that resilience to get back to winning games and put a good run together.