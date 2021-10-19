Six week ban was hell and torturous admits Mansfield Town veteran Stephen Quinn

Stephen Quinn - I let people down.

The experienced former Irish international is available to face Port Vale tonight and admitted: “It's been pretty torturous. Along with that there hasn't been a Tuesday game in the league to make it go along a bit quicker.

“So it's been five or six weeks which has been hell, just training and nothing to work for for the end of the week.”

After his red card against Harrogate and subsequent doubling of his ban after video evidence, he said: “I thought a six game penalty was harsh but I accept it and took my medicine.

“I let the boys and the manager down which I am disappointed about.

“Someone of my experience shouldn't have give the referee a decision to make. That's gone now and my only focus is Port Vale tomorrow night.

“I have got a lot to give. I am well rested now and looking forward to getting out there.”

Stags matches during his ban have been a tough watch for Quinn.

“I have watched the games and it's been up and down and chop and change with the bizarre scenario we find ourselves in with injuries, concussion and suspensions - it's not something I've never seen in my career to all come at once,” he said.

“I have not helped that with my sending-off.

“It's lucky we have a big enough squad so the young lads know what it's about and can step in and fill the void.

“But it's difficult when the team changes so much and it's got to be difficult for the manager.

“I can imagine he's been pulling his hair out of late with the decisions he's had to make.

“We have myself and Tyrese Sinclair back for Port Vale and hopefully George Maris is not too far away and we can settle down and get back into the swing of it.”

He added: “Tonight is a big game and we need to get out there and put a big performance on.

“We just need to show some guts and endeavour and a desire to get on the ball and people stepping up and being counted.

“We have to get back and enjoy it again as we are maybe a bit uptight on the back of some average results.

“As long as you work hard, run hard and put your foot in it gets the fans going as they like to see hard work.

“It's been like that at every club I've been with. It's a minimum requirement as a footballer and that will get the bums off the seats.

“From there, when the atmosphere is electric in the stadium, they get behind you and you can win games on the back of that.

“You can look at them and other teams a lot but we need to start looking at ourselves and get back to how we played at the end of last season and beginning of this season – moving the ball fast and being a danger and having a lot of possession.

“We know we all have to step up and put on a performance for the fans.