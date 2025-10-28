Six unbeaten as Mansfield Town see off Plymouth Argyle

Mansfield Town made it six games unbeaten with a superb 2-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle at the One Call Stadium tonight.

The Pilgrims, who were relegated from the Championship last season, rarely troubled Liam Roberts as they lost for a third game in a row with Stags deserved victors on a night when the quality of the opposition meant they could not rest for a moment.

Will Evans and Jordan Bowery scred the goals while keeper Liam Roberts made an important save at 1-0.

Mansfield had the interval advantage thanks to some persistence from Evans as he battled with two defenders, who looked favourites to clear, and forced the ball home to leave them red-faced after only six minutes.

Stags take an early lead during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Plymouth Argyle FC at the One Call Stadium, 28 Oct 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags played some excellent football in the first half and both Stephen McLaughlin and Tyler Roberts came close to a second.

Rhys Oates had a double chance on the restart but saw his shot saved when through on goal and hit the sidenetting with his second attempt.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh squandered a good headed chace from six yards.

But Stags had Liam Roberts to thank for a crucial close range save to deny Tegan Finn on 77 minutes before sub Bowery buried their second six minutes from the end.

Rhya Oates is halted during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Plymouth Argyle FC at the One Call Stadium, 28 Oct 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags were unchanged for a fifth league game in succession while Argyle boss Tom Cleverley made six changes with Mathias Ross, Kornel Szucs, Bali Mumba, Owen Oseni, Caleb Roberts and Owen Dale all coming in to start.

However, Argyle skipper Joe Edwards was injured in the warm-up and Brendan Wiredu was quickly promoted into the side and the visitors went with six subs on the bench.

Stags cleared a Szucs long throw into their box from Argyle's opening raid in the second minute.

Then Knoyle got in a good block on a Dale shot as the visitors broke well from a Mansfield corner.

Will Evans celebrates during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Plymouth Argyle FC at the One Call Stadium, 28 Oct 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But Mansfield swept ahead on six minutes.

A long Roberts goalkick came off the head of Ross under pressure from the challenging Oates and the ball sailed towards the visitors' box.

Galloway and Wiredu tried to shut the door on the chasing Evans but got in each other's way and Evans managed to muscle through them as they tried to get a toe to it and direct the ball past a helpless Hazard.

A McLaughlin clearance was blocked and bounced nicely for Oseni who took it into the right of the box and shot straight at Roberts.

Then a home break down the centre saw Evans feed Lewis for a low shot that was wide of the near post.

Dale's trip on Moriah-Welsh saw the game's first caution on 23 minutes.

Dale was then wide from 20 yards on 28 minutes.

McLaughlin was close to a second on 36 minutes as he met a Lewis corner at the near post but his header passed just wide.

Evans' foul on Roberts then gifted Plymouth a central free kick 25 yards out on 41 minutes from which Tolaj was narrowly wide.

Stags broke upfield and Moriah-Welsh sent over a cross from the right which Roberts headed well wide from eight yards when he should have done better as Stags went in ahead with some of the large visiting contingent booing their side's first half efforts.

Oates almost made it 2-0 within three minutes of the restart.

McDonnell did well to initially win the ball and then Oshilaja's long through ball gave Oates sight of goal.

However, Hazard saved his first effort with his legs and was then relieved to see Oates' follow-up hit the sidenetting.

Evans just failed to get to a Knoyle cross and seconds later Evans turned and fired straight at Hazard from 20 yards.

Both Evans and Oates were then unable to reach a superb curling Moriah-Welsh ball across goal as Stags continued to look menacing.

On the hour Stags failed to clear a Dale corner and Tlaj was unable to get his close range header on target.

An unmarked Moriah-Welsh should have done better a minute later as he missed the target with his header from an Evans cross.

Perked up by some changes, Argyle broke down the left and Dale forced Roberts into a save with his low shot, though it was straight at him.

Tyler Roberts was then replaced by Hendry for the last 20 minutes.

Plymouth should have been level on 77 minutes after a rare mistake by Oshilaja.

Trying to see the ball out for a goalkick he allowed Paterson to rob him on the byline and cross low where Roberts made himself big to deny Finn from point blank range.

Stags changed Evans and Oates for Bowery and Gardner with 12 minutes to go.

Bowery finally made the points safe six minutes from time.

His flick sent Gardner down the left and his low cross was completely miskicked by Moriah-Welsh but ran kindly for Bowery to tuck home from five yards.

Roberts was down bravely at the feet of Tolaj before Caleb Roberts was booked for a nasty challenge on Oshilaja.

Somehow the officials found seven extra minutes to add in which Dwyer and Dickov were brought on for late energy in place of McLaughlin and Moriah-Welsh to see it out.

STAGS: Roberts, Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin (Dwyer 90+2), McDonnell, Lewis, Moriah-Welsh (Dickov 90+2), T. Roberts (Hendry 70), Evans (Gardner 78), Oates (Bowery 78). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Sweeney.

PLYMOUTH: Hazard, Ross, Szucs (Pepple 85), Wiredu (Paterson 57), Tolaj, Mumba, Oseni (Finn 67), Boateng (McCabe 67), Galloway, Roberts, Dale. SUBS NOT USED: Ashby-Hammond, Campbell. REFEREE: Matthew Russell. ATTENDANCE: 7, 605 (704 away).