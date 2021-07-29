Sinclair at the double as young Mansfield Town see off Basford United

Tyrese Sinclair displayed his prowess from free kicks with two accurate finishes while Nathan Caine added the other as a youthful Mansfield Town side won 3-0 at Northern Premier League neighbours Basford United last night.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 9:23 am
Tyreses Sinclair - brace of free kick successes at Basford.

A former loanee at Basford, Sinclair gave his side the lead just before the half hour with a smart free kick before repeating his exploits only three minutes later, in front of watching manager Nigel Clough

Caine then wrapped up the win shortly before half-time when he found himself on the end of Jimmy Knowles’ low cross.

The friendly also provided important match time for Jordan Bowery, Ryan Burke and Jason Law.

Stags now prepare for their final pre-season game behind closed doors at the RH Academy against Nottingham Forest U23s on Saturday.

