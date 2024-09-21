Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst frustrated as ‘game there for the taking’ ends in late defeat at Mansfield Town

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst was left frustrated as a late winner saw Mansfield Town snatch a 2-1 victory and leave his side struggling after six defeats in their first seven games.

He said he believed a win at Stags was there for the taking today, especially after Leo Castledine gave them a second minute lead.

But Lee Gregory levelled from the spot on 49 minutes and, after home keeper Christy Pym had made a crucial 83rd minute save, Aaron Lewis was the hero three minutes later.

“To say I am frustrated is probably not a strong enough word,” said Hurst.

Action from the Sky Bet League 1 match against Shrewsbury Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Sept 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaAction from the Sky Bet League 1 match against Shrewsbury Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Sept 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
“We have issues to address as soon as possible.

“Sometimes we have to hold our hands up and give opposition credit.

“I don't mean anything against Mansfield but I do feel that game was there to be won today or, if it's not won, you have to take something from it.

“We got the early goal and I thought for the majority of the first half we were the best team.

“We played some good football and got into good positions but did not take enough care at the end and seemed to have settled for just being one up.”

He added: “Then Mansfield had a couple of moments and we know the crowd gets up here and it feeds into the players and gives them life and energy.

“The second half didn't start how we wanted – it was a penalty and a bad decision that gave them a lift - but we weathered that and to then lose the game at the end was so frustrating.

“The Mansfield keeper had just made a good save for them and done his job.

“We have to stay together now but you also have to be allowed to vent some frustrations.

“Sometimes hard conversations need to be had and some truths told.

“There are a lot of games left, but you have to be honest. We have to try to put things right.”

