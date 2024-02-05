Shock for Sherwood Colliery as leaders suffer rare loss against Kimberley MW

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite taking the lead, the Wood were off colour all afternoon with the hosts growing in confidence through the game to deservedly take all three points.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “I’m just shocked how off it we were today.

“Collectively we were under par and never really got going, especially the second half. We will regroup and come back stronger next week.”

Keiran Knight - goalscorer and man of the match in Sherwood defeat.

The Wood made four changes from the win over Wisbech and the rhythm that has been a constant all season seemed to desert them.

The opening exchanges saw Sherwood dominating the ball without creating any clear openings.

On 17 minutes that changed as Carter Widdowson’s free kick from wide left was headed back across goal for Kieran Knight to side foot home to put the Wood ahead.

But on a rare attack the hosts equalised after 23 minutes.

A good ball from the left found Kole Lambert between Jake Wright and Ricky Starbuck to head home from close range.

Ewan Robson had a chance to restore Sherwood ’s lead after 29 minutes, his effort blocked after excellent work on the left by Knight.

The Wood won a series of corner kicks as the pressure began to mount on the home goal.

On 34 minutes there was a wasted opportunity as Starbuck’s cross was wide after being released on the left by Harry Bircumshaw.

Moments later, Ewan Robson was fouled and Widdowson had a chance to restore the lead, his free kick from a central position 20 yards from goal flying straight into the wall.

Sherwood were made to pay on 39 minutes when a free kick from just inside the Sherwood half was floated to the back post and headed across goal for Lambert to first see an effort saved by Jordan Pierrepont but reacting well to score from the rebound.

The Wood responded, taking the game to the hosts, and Widdowson was presented with another free kick opportunity, this time his effort well saved by James Fogg low to his left.

Knight also had an effort blocked as the half closed out.

The second half saw Kimberley almost score immediately, Lambert denied a hat-trick by Pierrepont, who saved to his right.

The game had little action, neither side really creating anything of note as the rain came down, making the conditions difficult on the heavy pitch.

The game’s pivotal moment came after 70 minutes, another long free kick proving the Wood’s downfall. Despite Jobe Shaw comfortably heading the ball away, Henry Swann was given far too much time on the edge of the penalty area to pick his spot and score with a fine finish past Pierrepont to give the hosts a two-goal cushion.

Sherwood tried to respond, a series of corner kicks providing some pressure, but it was the hosts that came closest to scoring on 77 minutes when another free kick led to a rasping drive from Dan Davy that rattled the post.

As the game entered the final stages, Sherwood rallied, Ewan Robson getting a shot away that was deflected for a corner kick before further pressure saw York get a shot deflected away for another corner kick that Shaw headed over the bar.