The January transfer window isn't far away, and there's already a glut of rumours doing the rounds as Championship side look to recruit exciting new signings for the second half of the 2019/20 season.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Former Leeds United player Danny Mills has claimed that their manager Marcelo Bielsa could well be targeted by a Premier League powerhouse, if the Whites fail to get promoted this season. (Football Insider)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has publicly urged striker Lyle Taylor, who has previously been linked with Sheffield Wednesday to sign a new deal with the club. His contract expires in June. (South London Press)

Leicester City are 4/1 second favourites with Sky Bet to land Hull City star Jarrod Bowen in January, trailing just behind leaders Newcastle United who are priced at 3/1. (Sky Bet)

West Bromwich Albion are on course to sign their star loanee Matheus Pereira on a permanent deal for fee of just £9m in January, following a blistering start to the season from the Sporting CP winger. (The Athletic)

Paris Saint-Germain owners QSI are said to have made further progress in their bid to complete a £120m takeover of Leeds United, with the club's potential to break into the Premier League likely to seal the deal. (MOT Leeds News)

A number of EFL sides are said to be jostling to secure Reading youngster Tennai Watson on loan, once his current temporary spell with Coventry City ends in January. (Football League World)

Luton Town's chief executive has branded the Championship as a financial "mad house", and has urged the division to look into imposing a salary cap to ensure a fairer playing field. (BBC Sport)

Swansea City are believed to be keeping tabs on Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones, who could be loaned out by the Reds in January to get him some invaluable first term experience. (Wales Online)

Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes looks like he could remain with his loan club FC Midtjylland beyond his current loan spell, and extend his deal until the summer. (Sport Witness)