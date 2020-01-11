Shock as Mansfield Town show door to two star names before Forest Green Rovers clash

Mansfield Town delivered a pre-match shock when they announced club captain Krystian Pearce and midfielder Jacob Mellis had been told they could leave the club ahead of today's home clash with Forest Green Rovers.

Also missing from the side among the four changes was keeper Conrad Logan.

Boss Graham Coughlan has said he wants someone to provide a fight for the No.1 jersey and felt Logan's goalkeeping coaching duties may have taken their toll on him.

Hayden White was rested to the bench and replaced by Jamie Clarke at right back.

Into goal came Bobby Olejnik, Ryan Sweeney replaced Pearce at centre half and Will Tomlinson came back into midfield.

STAGS: Olejnik; Clarke, Preston, Sweeney, Benning; MacDonald, Bishop, Tomlinson, Hamilton; Maynard, Rose. Subs: Stone, White, Davies, Khan, Cook, Knowles, Smith.

FOREST GREEN: Smith, Bernard, Rawsson, Winchester, Adams, Brown, Kitching, J. Mills, Mondal, March, Aitchison. Subs: Thomas, M. Mills, Collins, Frear, Dawson, McGinley, McCoulsky.

REFEREE: Graham Salisbury of Lancashire.