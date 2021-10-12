Shirebrook Town pay for not taking chances against Harrogate

Shirebrook slipped to a frustrating defeat.

Nathan Jessop shot just past the post on 12 minutes after a scrappy opening.

The Shirebrook man tested the keeper on 25 minutes with a free-kick, before Kiron Sykes-Tobin had a shot saved.

Jessop then had a goal ruled out on 40 minutes after he broke free, which the officials failing to play advantage following a handball by a Harrogate defender.

It proved to be a big turning point when Shaw slotted home from close on 50 minutes following a corner.

Sykes-Tobin had the chance to pull Shirebrook level but saw his shot deflected away for a corner.

It wasn’t long before Harrogate doubled their lead when Joe Crosby played in Davies who dinked it over an onrushing Lewis Hill.