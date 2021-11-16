Shirebrook Town pay for missed chances

Josh Devereux tries to get a cross in.

The game was only three minutes old when Shirebrook had their first chance of the game as Ash Grayson played in Josh Devereux who tested Lewis French in the Glasshoughton goal.

Nathan Jessop was next to test his luck but his effort from the edge of the box went wide of the post.

A minute later a Josh Devereux corner found Ash Grayson and he saw his header saved by French.

Jessop Dembele found himself in space and stung the palms of the Glasshoughton keeper, before Kiron Sykes-Tobin fired wide from 25 yards.

Daniel Ramsey was the latest player to be frustrated by French as he saw his effort from distance saved.

But, against the run of play, Glasshoughton took the lead when a long ball over the top found Stephens to fire home.

In the 38th minute Glasshoughton got a second when Dylan Drovi broke away down the right and found an unmarked Chippendale.

Glasshoughton picked up where they left off in the second half and made it 3-0 through Drovi on 50 minutes.

Shirebrook almost had a goal back as sub McKenzie Gray set up Fabian Johnson who saw his shot hit the side netting.

Ryan Ordidge was next to try and pull a goal back but saw his free kick saved.