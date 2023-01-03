Shirebrook Town part company with boss Catnott

The Langwith Road side have tumbled closer to danger having picked up just one point from their last six matches but they do have games in hand on the teams around them in the battle to avoid the drop.

A statement released by the club on social media said: "Further announcements will be made in due course in relation to who will take charge of the team on an interim basis to allow a full recruitment process to take place for a new permanent manager.

"The club would like to thank Jordan and his staff for their efforts over the last two years and wishes them all the best for the future."

Shirebrook Town's former manager Jordan Catnott.

Catnott’s final game in charge was a crushing 6-1 defeat at Rossington Main on Bank Holiday Monday, that being their fourth league defeat in a row.

Just days earlier they’d been beaten 1-0 at Selby Town thanks to a 90th minute goal by Liam Flanagan, that match their first in over three weeks due to the recent frozen weather.

Monday’s game saw Tyla Bell broke the deadlock on the 17th minute before Ross Hannah extended Rossington’s advantage further with a brace in the space of six minutes.

Five minutes after the break Hannah scored to complete his treble, before Greg Young scored the fifth goal and then Hannah’s fourth made it 6-0.

