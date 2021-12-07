Shirebrook Town lose out to first-half strikes as Hallam take the points

Action from Saturday's encounter.

On another very cold and wet afternoon it was unsurprising both teams struggled to muster up anything of note until the tenth minute when Wilson blasted his shot over the bar.

But in the 23rd minute Hallam did take the lead after a long ball over the top to Wilson saw him race away down the left and his cross found an unmarked Watson in the six yard box and he had the simple task of tapping in to give Hallam the lead.

Shirebrook’s best chance of the half arrived in the 28th minute when Josh Parfitt smashed his shot just wide of the far post.

Shirebrook were made to pay for that miss in the 31st minute when another long ball over the top found Wilson who was one-on-one with Town goalkeeper Lewis Hill who slipped, leaving Wilson with the simple task of lofting the ball over him and watching it roll into an empty net.

Josh Devereux fired too high for Shirebrook before the half was out and early in the second-half Watson sliced a good chance wide of the post.

After Nathan Jessop’s afternoon ended early for Shirebrook following a heavy challenge that was lucky to escape a red card, Watson then went close to adding a third for Hallam in the 65th minute.

Josh and Sam Devereux and Fabian Wilson all went close for Shirebrook, as did Parfitt whose shot was tipped over, as Hallam left with the points.