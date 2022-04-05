Action from the draw between Shirebrook and Ollerton.

With both sides coming into the game on the back of midweek defeats, both were looking to get back to winning ways and it was Shirebrook who had the first sight of goal but Josh Devereux fired well over the bar.

However, Ollerton soon began to get on top with Ollie Grady and Joe Lumley both going close to opening the scoring for the home side.

And it was Ollerton who did net first as they were gifted a goal by Shirebrook when a long ball forward bobbled under Joe Dunn’s foot allowing Jacques Etia to tap the ball into an empty net.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunn made up for his error by pulling off a fantastic fingertip save to stop Grady but as the half was drawing to a close Shirebrook had a chance to go in level as Kenan McKenzie-Gray raced away down the right and squared to Josh Parfitt but he scuffed his shot .

Ollerton almost extended their lead in the opening minutes of the second half as Luke Francis headed over from a corner and in the 57th minute Shirebrook had a major let off as Etia was played in on goal and rounded Dunn but instead of shooting tried to find Francis allowing Sam Allcock to make the clearance.

Shirebrook would make Ollerton pay for that miss as they levelled the score in the 63rd minute when Daniel Ramsey played in Kieran Ordidge and he fired a shot under Owen in the Ollerton net.

I n the final 20 minutes of the game both sides had chances to win it with Ash Grayson going close with a header from a corner, and Shirebrook did have the ball in the net however it was ruled out for offside.

Ollerton also had chances to win it as Francis had three opportunities for the home side, the best of his efforts hitting the underside of the bar with just five minutes left.

However, neither side could break the deadlock and both had to settle for a point.