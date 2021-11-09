Shirebrook see off battling 10-men Worsbrough Bridge

Shirebrook Town matchwinner Nathan Jessop.

It was the visitors who had the better of the opening 10 minutes, enjoying plenty of possession and the Shirebrook defence coming under a lot of pressure.

But as the half wore on Shirebrook grew into the game and almost took the lead when a long ball to Liam Pritchard was misjudged by the onrushing Worsbrough keeper and flew over his head leaving Pritchard with a shot at goal.

But for a last minute tackle from a defender the outcome could have been very different, but Worsbrough managed to scramble the ball to safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After their let-off at one end Worsbrough almost took the lead at the other end but Shirebrook goalkeeper Lewis Hill was there to make the save.

As the half was drawing to a close Shirebrook almost took the lead when Macole Lannaman's cross found Nathan Jessop, but his header was just wide of the post and the sides went in level at the break.

Whatever was said to the Shirebrook players at half-time by manager Jordan Catnott did the trick as the second half was only three minutes old when Shirebrook took the lead through Liam Pritchard.

Five minutes later things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Worsbrough were reduced to 10 men after Callum Walton was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Jessop.

However, the 10 men of Worsbrough soon had something to shout about when Conor Glavin levelled the scores in the 58th minute.

With the game back in the balance both sides had chances, but in the 65th minute Shirebrook were awarded a penalty and Jessop stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way as he side footed into the corner to put the home side back into the lead.

With nothing to lose Worsbrough threw everything at Shirebrook in the last 20 minutes, committing more and more men forward.

It almost cost them late on as Pritchard had the chance to put the game to bed as Shirebrook hit Worsbrough on the counter, but he saw his shot saved by the Worsbrough keeper.

Then in injury time Worsbrough almost levelled the scores as a scramble in the box saw a number of desperate blocks and the ball ricochet up to different players, but Shirebrook finally managed to get the ball out and see off the danger to claim all three points.