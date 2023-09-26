​Shirebrook progress in Vase as Clippo beaten

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the midweek League Cup penalty shootout win at Horbury Town, Shirebrook were on an eight game winning run while Clipstone had won all 12 games they had played this season so it was always going to be a tight game that could have gone either way.

The first major chance of the game fell to the visitors in the ninth minute when Gareth Curtis played through Ryan Ingram but the forward failed to get his shot on target from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirebrook had their first real sighting of goal with Aaron Fell seeing his shot fly just over the bar and as the half was drawing to a close Kieran Watson almost gave Shirebrook the lead but saw his effort go just wide of the post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Shirebrook's win over Clipstone. Photo: Shirebrook Town FC.

Shirebrook started the second half well and almost took the lead in the 51st minute as Carlton Carty cross found Watson who somehow missed that target from yards out.

But in the 60th minute Shirebrook almost handed the lead to Clipstone after a pass back was missed by Squires and as the ball rolled towards goal Shirebrook managed to scramble the ball away.

Nat Watson and Adam Kimberley both had chances for Shirebrook but in the 74th minute they finally made the breakthrough after they were awarded a free-kick and Watson flicked on to Joe Parkin who scored with his first touch of the game having only just come on before the free-kick was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Shirebrook’s task got a lot harder in the 76th minute as they were reduced to ten men after Watson picked up his second yellow card, but Shirebrook managed to stand firm and see out the game and book their place in the next round.

Boss Stephen Bodle said: “It was a great game of football – two local sides going at each other.

"I thought we had the better of the first 25/30 minutes but once they figured out how we wanted to play they finished the half the stronger of the teams.

"”e changed a few things at half time and I thought we were much better second half and we’ve almost played the last half hour with ten men as after Ash Grayson got sin binned, as soon as he got back on Nat was sent off, so special credit has to go to the defence and Warren in goal who delt with everything Clipstone threw at us. We’re pleased to be in the next round and can look forward to the draw to see who we get.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw was then made on Monday, with Shirebrook heading to Worcestershire to take on Pershore Town.

*There was a 1-1 draw in the local derby at the Adalynne Haye Stadium, as Billy Brooks' 48th minute leveller for hosts Clay Cross Town saw them take a point from their clash with Dronfield Town.