​Shirebrook pay for missed chances as Nostell MW win

After facing two of the teams from the top of the league in back to back games, this was a game that, on paper, Shirebrook were looking to get something from with the home side sat in the bottom five, but ultimately came away with nothing.

​Shirebrook manager Steven Bodle said: “The players gave it their all. We had 28 chances but it just wouldn’t fall for us today.

“We are working tirelessly behind the scenes and looking forward to getting the lads back out on the field for our trip to Brigg on Wednesday night.”

Action from Saturday's game at Nostell MW.

Shirebrook started the game well with Jake Squires twice and Sean Dickinson having chances to put them into the lead in the opening 10 minutes of the game.

However, against the run of play Nostell were awarded a penalty on 18 minutes, Nathan Hawkhead sending Shirebrook goalkeeper Levi Owen the wrong way.

Shirebrook responded well to this setback and Squires again went close while Ash Grayson, Dickinson, Lewis Murr, Sam Geeves and sub Olly Grady also saw chances go astray.

The visitors had a major shout for a penalty waved away before they were hit by a sucker punch in the 53rd minute as Nostell extended their lead through Reagn Waud.

Undaunted, Shirebrook managed to pull a goal back in the 59th minute when Louis Czerwak turned his man and crossed to find Squires who tapped in from close range.

Shirebrook knew they had to take a few risks if they were going to level the score and they were almost made to pay as a defensive error gifted Nostell the chance to put the game to bed. However, Grayson managed to clear the ball off the line.

After that huge let-off Shirebrook again had a number of chances.

First Murr was brought down in the penalty box, but again the referee waved away the shouts for a penalty, then good chances also fell to Squires, Grady, Czerwak, Grayson, George Slack and Nathan Jessop, but the home side hung on to secure a vital three points.