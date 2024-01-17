Shirebrook lament missed opportunities
After starting the new year with victory Shirebrook were looking to make it back to back wins as they made the trip to Barnsley and created numerous chances throughout, including hitting the woodwork three times, whilst limiting the home side to long range efforts.
Nat Watson, Marcus Day and sub Oliver Grady were the unlucky trio to see their efforts strike post or crossbar, while Kieren Watson saw a late effort superbly saved by the Athersley goalkeeper.
After the game Shirebrook manager Stephen Bodle said: “It was a very frustrating afternoon as we had enough chances to win three or four games.
"Fair play to Athersley, they had a game plan and stuck to it but from our perspective it was very frustrating in terms of where we are in the league and the teams around us all winning.
"On another day we walk off scoring six or seven goals but now were playing catch up.
"The lads stuck at it and gave it everything but if you don’t take your chances you don’t win games and now we have to go to Parkgate next week.
“That will be another massive game for us and we probably need to get the win if we want to win this league, otherwise it will be very difficult to achieve our aim for this season.”
Shirebrook are third in NCEL Division One, two points behind leaders Parkgate who have five games in hand.