Shirebrook held in relegation six-pointer

Action from Shirebrook's clash with Athersley.

Shirebrook knew they needed to take something from the basement battle if they were to have any hope of retaining their place at step six, as bottom of the league Athersley visited Langwith Road.

It was the visitors who had the first major chances of the game but Shirebrook goalkeeper Levi Owen was able to keep out Lee Garside’s effort.

Both Fabian Johnson and Kenan McKenzie-Gray went close for the home side who also had a major shout for a penalty waved away after it looked like Kiyani Clayton’s shot had struck a hand.

Garside’s header went over the bar for Athersley before the break as the sides went in level.

The opening goal arrived in the 52nd minute when Athersley took the lead after a cross from the right found Garside who headed past Owen.

Shirebrook had another penalty appeal for hand ball waved away by the ref with Johnson, Clayton, Kian Tansley and sub Kieron Sykes-Tobin all having chances for the hosts but they finally levelled the score in the 83rd minute when subs combined as Sykes-Tobin free kick found Josh Parfitt and he bundled the ball over the line to give Shirebrook the goal their second half display had deserved.

Shirebrook almost won it but Clayton dragged his shot just wide of the post meaning Shirebrook had to settle for a point.