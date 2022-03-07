Action from Saturday's game as Shirebrook visited Parkgate.

After returning to winning ways in midweek with the 1-0 win against Swallownest, Shirebrook were looking to make it back-to-back away wins but they knew they faced a very tough test in play-off chasing Parkgate who went into the game on an eight match unbeaten run a run.

Shirebrook started well and they almost opened the scoring in the second minute when Sam Allcock headed wide from a corner, however that missed chance would come back to bite Shirebrook immediately as from the resulting goal kick the ball found its way to Bagley who was one-on-one with Shirebrook keeper Lewis Hill and kept his composure to find the bottom corner to give the hosts the lead in the third minute.

Shirebrook continued to press forward with Allcock again going close with a header and Josh Parfitt forcing Parkgate keeper Jordan Greaves into a save.

However, the Parkgate front three were always looking dangerous with Hill having to make saves from Freddy Tracey and Max Rhodes to keep the score down.

But on the stroke of half-time Parkgate, and Bagley, got their second of the game to give Shirebrook an uphill task in the second-half.

Shirebrook started the second-half on the front foot, and they had a way back into the game in the 54th minute when Josh Devereux’s free-kick hit the bar and Ramsey reacted quickest to poke home the rebound.

With the momentum in their favour Shirebrook pressed looking for the equaliser with Kenan McKenzie-Gray and Nathan Jessop both having chances to level the score.

However, in the 67th minute Parkgate restored their two-goal advantage as they hit Shirebrook on the break and the ball was crossed to Bagley on the back post who completed his hat-trick.

Shirebrook were still creating chances and set up a grandstand finish in the 85th minute when Grayson headed in from close range but despite their best efforts in the closing stages Shirebrook couldn’t find a leveller and it was the hosts who claimed all three points.