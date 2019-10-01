Shirebrook crash away to high-riding Eastwood Community

A fightback from 2-0 counted for nothing as a poor second-half performance condemned Shirebrook Town to a 5-2 defeat at Eastwood Community.

Eastwood, who are among the frontrunners for the East Midlands Counties League title, got off to a flying start as a seventh-minute cross was diverted into his own net by Carter Widdowson and then Patrick Webb doubled their lead nine minutes later.

Shirebrook responded instantly when Widdowson scored at the correct end with a free-kick that bounced in off the underside of the bar and the ‘keeper’s back, and with another own goal from a Ben Burbanks corner to make it 2-2.

However, Eastwood restored their lead six minutes from the break through Ben Gowing and added two more goals at the start of the second period, courtesy of Kieran Knight and Webb.