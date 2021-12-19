Tough viewing for new Clipstone boss Rudy Funk.

The Cobras initially took the lead through Josh Pickering but was later cancelled out by two quick Shirebrook goals.

Thick fog made visibility very difficult at Langwith Road and the depleted Cobras had further injury problems when Elliott Barnard clashed with Ash Grayson on eight minutes seeing Barnard replaced by young Reece Reeve.

The conditions proved difficult for the Cobras and Shirebrook dominated the first 20 minutes with Shirebrook creating a plethora of chances but struggled to find the net.

However, on 25 minutes the deadlock was nearly broken when Joshua Devereux whipped in a fine cross from a corner which led to a goal-mouth scramble before Josh Parfitt's shot went high and wide.

On 28 minutes, the deadlock was broken against the run of the play, brilliant build up between Heather, Moss and Pickering which saw their efforts rewarded when Pickering placed a beautiful shot into the far corner beating Lewis Hill in the Shirebrook Town net.

However on 40 minutes, Parfitt raced in behind before a controversial free-kick was given to Shirebrook in which Josh Devereux placed a beautiful shot into the far left corner beating Jason White.

Things got worse for the Cobras when a minute later, Josh Devereux whipped in another brilliant corner and found the head of Josh Parfitt at the near post who headed home to put Shirebrook ahead at the break.

In the second half, the conditions worsened at Langwith Road and on 51 minutes Kenan Mckenzie dribbled through the Cobras defence before placing the shot in the bottom right corner to put Shirebrook 3-1 up.

However, The Cobras showed brilliant resilience and kept fighting through the challenging conditions of the pitch but couldn't find a great chance to bring them back into the game.