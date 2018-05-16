Shirebrook-born World Cup winner Ray Wilson dies aged 83

Ray Wilson, a member of the England World Cup winning squad of 1966, has died aged 83.

Wilson, who was born in Shirebrook, was the oldest player in Sir Alf Ramsey's side as they beat West Germany 4-2 in the final.

He spent most of his club career at Huddersfield Town before moving to Everton, where he was an FA Cup winner just months before his World Cup triumph.

Wilson also played for Oldham and Bradford City and made 63 appearances for his country.

Following his retirement, he ran a successful undertaker's business in Huddersfield before retiring in 1997 to Halifax.

Married with two sons, Wilson was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2004.