In a somewhat niggly game on a very soft pitch, Athletic dominated proceedings with their midfield in complete control as Clarke opened the scoring from the penalty spot followed by two each for Burbanks and Rowbottom and one for Staniforth. Here are the best of the match action photos.

Injury holds up the match.

