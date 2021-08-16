Shirebrook are sunk by Baskerville late strike for Armthorpe

Adam Baskerville celebrates his winner.

Liam Owen shot just wide early on while Shirebrook debutant keeper Mathew Tomlinson had to deny Adam Baskerville.

On 18 minutes Josiah Robinson tested Callum Fielding in the Armthorpe goal and Jordan Jones went close, before sub Jordan Parsons, who had come on for the injured Josiah Robinson, saw his shot saved by Fielding.

Best chance of the half fell Armthorpe’s way when ex-Shirebrook player Alex Varley rose highest to meet a corner but his header went just over the bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shirebrook started the second half the stronger with Jordan Parsons dragging a shot just wide of the far post. Minutes later Shirebrook were lucky still to be on level terms as a corner bounced off a Shirebrook defender and was scooped off the line by Tomlinson.

Armthorpe did have the ball in the net in the 62nd minute but the offside flag came to Shirebrook's rescue. Minutes later Shirebrook almost opened the scoring when Dwayne Wiley headed over from a free kick.

Baskerville again went close, but fired over the bar from inside the box.

But in the 77th minute Armthorpe did open the scoring when Baskerville played a one-two with Mawson leaving him one-on-one to lift the ball over Tomlinson.

Baskerville went close to getting his second of the game but blazed over.