Wood manager Wayne Savage said: “We expected a tough game and that’s what we got.

“It could have gone either way and I have to say their lad has produced two great finishes.

“We’ve had a nice run in the FA Cup, but that’s gone now. We wish Worcester all the best in the next round.”

Ewan Robson (extreme left) scores Sherwood's goal

The game had been eagerly awaited; Worcester City are a big club that have fallen down the leagues over the past few seasons but retain the hallmarks of having played at high levels of the football pyramid with a fantastic support base.

Sherwood made two changes and the opening minutes were very cagey with little in the way of goalmouth action, Carter Widdowson hit a free kick over the bar and Ethan Wiesztort having a shot deflected wide being the highlights of the opening 15 minutes.

City were good in possession and their best chance came from a cross from the left that Jake Wright headed behind for a corner kick.

On 28 minutes, Sherwood had a massive shout for a penalty kick, Wiesztort and Rick Starbuck working the ball on the left-hand side.

The ball in was dangerous and City captain Adam Mace was extremely fortunate to be judged not to have handled the ball.

On 37 minutes, Jamie York almost got Craig Westcarr in on goal, the ball smothered by City goalkeeper Haydn Whitcombe.

As the half ended, the Wood took the lead, Ewan Robson the scorer from close range after a ball from the right had been spilled by Whitcombe, Marley Grant keeping the ball alive.

The second half saw an immediate response from City, Kyle Belmont capitalising after another handball decision went against Sherwood, allowing Belmonte time and space to drive home fiercely from just inside the penalty area.

The goal lifted City and they began to dominate the ball, but Sherwood rode the period, got back into the game and on 69 minutes had a big chance to retake the lead, Craig Westcarr’s effort lacking the power to beat Whitcombe after he had spilled a routine ball into the box.

Five minutes later Whitcombe made an excellent save to deny Jake Wright, his header from Carter Widdowson’s free-kick superbly turned away.

Whitcombe then denied Westcarr again, this time diving well at the striker's feet after York’s pass had put him in on goal.

Dale Sheppard in the Sherwood goal had been less busy, but made a good save as City broke down the left, the keeper saving well from Izak Reid.

The game entered the final stages, and it was clear whoever scored would win the game as both sides looking tired.