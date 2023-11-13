Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Assistant manager Dean Mitchell said: “Obviously it was a good result.

“Six goals and a clean sheet is all we can ask for.

“We must temper that and recognise that Belper United are a team in transition following their change of manager and personnel, but all we can do is look after ourselves which we have done today.”

Jobe Shaw heads home Shedrwood's second goal.

The Wood made four changes with Louis Kinnerley, Josh Waldram, Marley Grant, and Craig Westcarr all recalled.

Westcarr scored almost immediately, with only six minutes played, he was on hand to net from close range following a spill by United goalkeeper Alfie Roberts.

Sherwood were dominating the possession and chances for Jake Wright, Westcarr, and Jobe Shaw were all squandered until on 26 minutes a free kick delivery from the left found the head of Jobe Shaw, who powered his header home for his sixth goal of the season.

Grant was next to threaten, a powerful run and shot from the right forcing a good save by Roberts. The Wood were doing everything but finding the finishing touch, Ewan Robson the next guilty party, shooting well over from a central position after a superb move down the Sherwood left had created the opening.

The third goal eventually came after a rare Belper foray into the Sherwood half.

A rapid counter attack led by Will Norcross saw the ball fed into Jamie York, who unselfishly played in Grant who swept the ball home.

The opening period of the second half saw continued possession for the Wood.

Ethan Wiesztort was enjoying his afternoon and forced a corner as a shot from distance was deflected wide on 54 minutes.

York’s delivery from the corner was met at the back post by Grant who couldn’t control his effort that flew over the bar.

He then tried his luck cutting in from the left, his effort again off target.

But he was not to be denied on the hour, finishing after a superb break from midfield by Robson had released Norcross on the right, his cross reached Grant who scored low from 10 yards.

Josh Waldram was finding freedom on the right and causing Belper a lot of problems.

On 63 minutes he found Grant, who could not quite feed Westcarr.

Two minutes later Waldram almost put Norcross in on goal before Sherwood rang the changes with a flurry of changes as all five substitutes were introduced.

It made little change to the game as the Wood continuing to dominate

On 71 minutes, Carter Widdowson found Waldram again, his cross was controlled by Westcarr whose shot was deflected inches wide.

From the corner kick Ewan Robson shot from the edge of the penalty area, his effort just over the bar.

The fifth goal came on 73 minutes, Robson delivering from the right for Jake Wright to open his Sherwood goal account, his header finding the corner of the net.

Two minutes later and Westcarr had made it 6-0, capitalising on a defensive error to break clear and finish low to the goalkeeper's left.

Belper, to their credit, had continued to play their way, which is pleasing on the eye, passed the ball well and did not resort to a long ball game.

They eventually got an effort on goal, on 75 minutes Josh Gregory’s shot from distance was comfortable for Kinnerley.