Manager Wayne Savage said: “I thought we played very well.

“From early in the game, we looked good, other than a slight wobble after the break for a medical incident we were superb.

“Glad to hear the gentleman is okay, which is the main thing. It will be nice to have a full week without a game now after a hectic start to the season.”

Louis Tomlinson - in form at Heanor.

Savage made six changes from the midweek cup win at Rainworth and goalkeeper Louis Kinnerley was fit to take a place on the bench after missing five games.

The game was played in sweltering conditions as the late summer heatwave stretched into the weekend.

An early indication of the Wood’s intent came after five minutes, Ewan Robson breaking forward from Ethan Wiesztort’s pass although he failed to capitalise on this occasion.

The same player did get an effort away after 10 minutes, his shot from 20 yards narrowly wide after Marley Grant had set up the chance.

Grant then went close himself, a rapid break leading to him getting a shot away that was well blocked.

Heanor did manage to respond after 15 minutes as James Taylor tried his luck from distance, but his shot was tame and well wide of goal.

Ronson was proving influential, almost getting Craig Westcarr in on goal, his pass slightly too heavy.

The game was interrupted midway through the half when a spectator needed attention after the heat all got a bit too much leading to a seven-minute delay while he was attended to.

Thankfully, he was fine after good work by the medical staff.

From the restart Sherwood almost conceded when a ball in from the left by Joe Nice was not defended, Dale Sheppard dropping on the ball as Sasha Markelic tried to force it over the line.

The Wood managed to regain ascendancy, a couple of corner kicks did not lead to much but the goal that had been threatened came on 40 minutes, Robson scoring low into the corner from distance after good possession play created the space.

Into the added time, Wiesztort produced a good effort after a trademark dribble, Heanor goalkeeper Michael Emery, pushing the ball round the post.

The second goal came as the half ended, the impressive Louis Tomlinson driving into the box to create the chance, Robson’s effort was blocked before Grant applied a clinical finish to double the lead.

The second half saw The Wood effectively seal the game early in the half.

With 49 minutes played Jamie York produced a sublime piece of skill to create space in the centre of the field.

He released Grant on the left who cut inside, his touch was slightly heavy, and Robson arrived to shoot first time across Emery for his second goal of the afternoon.

Town tried to respond on 54 minutes, Kieran DeBrouwer getting a shot away that Sheppard saved before Jake Wright produced a block as Town pressed.

On the hour, York was fouled, kicked, and had the ball struck at him as Town’s frustration grew, the referee deeming a yellow card was sufficient punishment.

Sheppard was called into action after 64 minutes, this time it was more impressive as Taylor’s shot was powerful, and Sheppard was strong and parried his effort to safety.

The game was drifting slightly, and fresh legs were introduced by the Wood midway through the half.

Immediately, Tomlinson produced another marauding run on the right, his pass to Grant was under hit, preventing what looked to be a fourth goal.

The goal duly came on 74 minutes, Robson feeding Kieran Knight on the left, his effort finding its way low past Emery, the uneven pitch not helping the goalkeeper.

Straight from the restart, Grant disposed Alex Britton and bore down on goal, Britton to his credit recovered to tackle Grant, the ball breaking to York who blazed over the bar with the goal gaping. Town were finding it hard to retain composure and York had another chance to go begging as the game opened up.

Knight latched onto a long ball from Sheppard, breaking clear only to be upended by Emery on the edge of the box, again the referee showing leniency producing a yellow card.

Carter Widdowson took the free kick and again the pitch did not help Emery’s darkening mood, the ball looping over his dive off the pitch to give Sherwood a fifth goal.

That mood only got worse and his decision to venture out of his penalty area to upend Wiesztort proved unwise, a second yellow card leading to a red card for the goalkeeper.