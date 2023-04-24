Wood manager Wayne Savage said: “It has been a difficult season, my hardest in 10 years of management.

“We have never been settled and as a club we have learned some valuable lessons. I think we are all ready for a break.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherwood were without several key players as injuries and suspensions have taken their toll but welcomed back James Matthews to the team.

Devon Smith is thwarted by Ben Whiting's save.

The game saw an opening goal in the seventh minute from prolific Quorn forward Paddy Webb, who took advantage of some slack play by the Wood to remain calm to slide the ball home from 10 yards.

This was after both Ethan Wiesztort and Ewan Robson had squandered good chances at the other end, Wiesztort heading into the hands of goalkeeper Ben Whiting, Robson shooting wide after creating a chance for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was quite open, Sherwood, while not at their best against a very motivated visiting team, remained well in the game in the opening half.

Warren Squires was called into action in the Wood’s goal, saving low to his left from Silvio Bello’s effort.

On 28 minutes Sherwood created a great chance, Jamie York breaking free on the right and setting up Devon Smith whose shot was superbly saved by Whiting.

Jobe Shaw headed over the top from a Carter Widdowson corner kick before Whiting again saved really well from Shaw’s header from a Nathan Clarke cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the game is about goals and not chances and Webb doubled the visitors' lead on the stroke of half-time, another excellent finish past an exposed Squires.

The second half will not live long in the memory, Quorn happy to protect their lead and, while the Wood tried to probe with Widdowson, seeing a couple of free kicks go close, neither goalkeeper was particularly troubled.