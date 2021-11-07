Sherwood Colliery win to stay fourth in NCEL Premier

Goalscorer Tim Gregory.

The Wood came into the game on the back of three straight wins, while Town arrived with three wins and three defeats in their last six games.

The opening spell was all about the home team who started the game on the front foot, dominating the early possession and looking to get forward at every opportunity.

An early goal looked likely and, after 10 minutes, Kieran Wells duly supplied it, his finish finding the corner of the net after a deflection wrong footed Bottesford goalkeeper Jordan Quibel.

The game continued in much the same vein and Quibel made a vital double save after 27 minutes, Ewan Robson’s 20-yard drive was well saved low to his right and he was quick to smother Ryan Ingram’s follow up effort.

Town responded with a first effort on goal, Tom Pearson’s long-range effort saved comfortably by Dale Sheppard.

The half ended with a half chance for Charlie Taylor, but he could not quite connect cleanly from Jamie York’s free kick delivery.

The second half saw the visitors this time start the brighter forcing Sheppard into three saves, while all reasonably comfortable, served notice that the game was far from over.

Mason Ellender forced Sheppard into a good save as the visitors searched for an equalising goal. Sherwood did threaten, Kieran Wells could have done better with a chance, but The Wood’s early rhythm had waned.

The Wood looked to the bench and a double substitution and a change of formation with the introduction of Eden Homer and Nathan Clarke brought a better balance to the team, that said The Wood breathed a sigh of relief after 72 minutes, the ball trickling wide of the goal following a deflected strike.

Despite conceding possession, The Wood now looked more secure and gave notice of their threat on the counterattack, Will Norcross stinging Quibel’s hands after a typical run into the penalty area.