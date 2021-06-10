Sherwood Colliery win Staton Mortgage & Protection Specialists Invitational Cup

Sherwood colliery celebrate victory.

Selston and Sherwood Colliery had reached the final by claiming the top two spots in the group stage, with Ollerton Town and Pinxton missing out.

The tournament was put together by the clubs to take advantage of fans returning to grounds and has proved a great attraction to the local football community with big attendances at all the games.

The final was typically cagey although Sherwood Colliery had the better chances in a tight opening 45 minutes. Ryan Ingram, Gareth Curtis and Will Norcross all went close to giving Sherwood the lead.

The opening goal came shortly after the restart, Charlie Taylor heading home from eight yards after Sherwood had kept the ball alive following a free-kick. The goal galvanised the home team.