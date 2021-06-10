Sherwood Colliery win Staton Mortgage & Protection Specialists Invitational Cup
Sherwood Colliery swept to victory in the Staton Mortgage & Protection Specialists Invitational Cup Final with two second half goals in front of over 300 fans at Debdale Park.
Selston and Sherwood Colliery had reached the final by claiming the top two spots in the group stage, with Ollerton Town and Pinxton missing out.
The tournament was put together by the clubs to take advantage of fans returning to grounds and has proved a great attraction to the local football community with big attendances at all the games.
The final was typically cagey although Sherwood Colliery had the better chances in a tight opening 45 minutes. Ryan Ingram, Gareth Curtis and Will Norcross all went close to giving Sherwood the lead.
The opening goal came shortly after the restart, Charlie Taylor heading home from eight yards after Sherwood had kept the ball alive following a free-kick. The goal galvanised the home team.
Tim Gregory and Gareth Curtis both could have done better with chances to double the lead. Will Norcross stung the goalkeeper’s hands before Gregory went close a second time. The goal eventually came, Curtis scoring at the near post to seal the win.