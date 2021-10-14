Sherwood Colliery win cup tie against old foes Eastwood

Sherwood match winner Ewan Robson. Picture by Ryan Crockett Photography

The Wood were not their fluent best, a combination of a poor 3G surface with uneven bounce and the fact that this was Sherwood’s 18th game of an extremely busy opening to the season including six midweek away games.

Despite this the Wood dominated the opening half by opening up a 2-0 lead before allowing the hosts back into the game on the stroke of half-time.

Jamie York opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with that rarest of goals, direct from a corner kick.

Ewan Robson then doubled the lead with a sublime finish after a forceful run from midfield after 40 minutes.

Eastwood had offered little in the way of attacking threat until just two minutes before the break, a fierce shot by Callum Jones seemed to catch Josh Turton by surprise and the ball was only parried and trickled over the line.

The second half started with Carter Widdowson in goal for The Wood, Turton having been substituted and Eastwood almost got back in the game, Widdowson making a good save.

His handling throughout was excellent and, despite the game being more even possession wise, the Wood missed two great opportunities through Liam Theakstone and Will Norcross which would have sealed the game more comfortably.