Sherwood Colliery take victory against Selston in Staton Mortgages & Protections Specialists Invitational Cup

Kieran Wells scores a penalty as Will Norcross and Tim Gregory watch on.

It was their first match in the Staton Mortgages & Protections Specialists Invitational Cup, which also includes Ollerton and Pinxton.

The game, played at Pinxton due to Selston’s ground beind used for cricket, was a well fought affair but it was quite obvious from the early exchanges that friendly fixtures do not offer the same intensity as competitive ones.

After an even opening it was Sherwood that took a 36th minute lead when Tim Gregory arrived late at the back post to turn home a Kieran Wells square ball.

The second half saw an increase in the quality of passing with Sherwood moving the ball with greater purpose particularly on the counter attack.

On 56 minutes the lead was doubled when Wells converted a penalty kick following a foul by Selston goalkeeper Matt Leam on Gareth Curtis.

Selston continued to give good value but the chances started to fall the way of the visitors.

Will Norcross added a third goal in the 87th minute with a fine shot from the edge of the area to complete the scoring.