Sherwood Colliery suffer first defeat as Selston gain revenge

Both sides paying respect to Sherwood's ex-player Andy Francis.

Debdale Park was in excellent condition and finally the sun shone and attracted a healthy crowd of almost 150 fans. Before the game the players, match & club officials and the supporters of both teams held a minute’s silence in honour of Sherwood’s former player Andy Francis who tragically died recently.

A collection raised £240 to be donated to the fund set up by Andy’s Sunday League side MA Sherwood, which included a generous donation by Selston FC.

Sherwood Colliery opened the game and quickly forced the opening goal, Gaz Curtis scoring from close range after Chas Taylor flicked on an early Jamie York corner kick.

The home side enjoyed their best spell of the game in the opening 25 minutes and really should have taken more advantage of a number of chances to increase their lead.

Selston made them pay with a well worked equalising goal after 27 minutes. Ben Moore finding space and neatly chipping Sherwood’s debutant goalkeeper Charlie Dando.

The game took on a more even phase following the equaliser and after 37 minutes Selston were awarded a penalty kick.

The prolific Jordan Turner stepped up only to see Dando pull off a superb save to keep the scores level. The Wood responded and were denied retaking the lead as Gregory’s effort was blocked on the line by a prostate defender that knew little of how he managed to do it and Carter Widdowson shot just over the bar.

The second half saw a flurry of changes by the home team as they look to use the tournament to trial players ahead of the new season and as such the flow of their game suffered although it was good to see ex-Selston forward Klarke Greenham return to the side after a lengthy injury lay off.

On the hour Selston were awarded a second penalty kick. No heroics from Dando this time as Ben Moore stroked home his and Selston’ s second goal.

The Wood responded with efforts by Liam West and Greenham, well saved by the Seslton ‘keeper and Carter Widdowson flashed an effort wide. Later on Moore saw a free kick well saved by Dando as the game drew to a close.

Both sides now only need a point from their final two games to secure places in the final.