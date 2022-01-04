Gareth Curtis is denied a goal by Goole keeper Dylan Parkin.

The equalising goal came deep into stoppage time to give the Wood a deserved point which had looked all but impossible with just over 20 minutes of an action-packed game remaining.

Manager Wayne Savage said “Even at 3-0 down I felt we could still get back in the game.

“I don’t think I can remember a game where we have created so many chances and not won.

“Great credit to the players who never gave up and, in the end, got something from the game.

“More worrying is that we are leaking goals, that is something we really need to stop - no prizes for guessing what we will be working on this week.”

The opening exchanges were even until on eight minutes the visitors took an early lead.

Sherwood were slow to stop a cross coming in from the right, but with players back it really should not have been as easy for Ryan Toon to find space to direct a glancing header across a static Dale Sheppard. The home side responded well and Nathan Clarke’s surging run found Tim Gregory whose fierce shot was well saved by Goole goalkeeper Dylan Parkin, who was to be in for a busy afternoon.

The Wood were looking very lively but remained vulnerable to counter attacks and fell further behind after 20 minutes, Sam Cable finding time and space on the left wing to cut inside and see his low shot beat Sheppard at his near post to double the lead.

Sheppard atoned somewhat by saving from the same player only minutes later, pushing the shot away for a corner kick.

So, for a second successive home game The Wood found themselves 2-0 down after 20 minutes.

The response was good, a series of chances were created, and Brad Newby headed wide before Gareth Curtis was desperately unlucky not to score, Parkin saving superbly from point blank range as Curtis got on to Bread Newby’s excellent cross.

Brad Newby saw a shot deflected just over the bar after superb build up play by Will Norcross and Curtis created the shooting chance. Goole almost capitalised as Sheppard was caught trying to dribble the ball out of his penalty area only to lose possession to Ryan Toon whose shot was cleared by Charlie Taylor.

A superb move involving Jamie York, Nathan Clarke and Brad Newby ended with Curtis shooting agonisingly wide as Sherwood continued to threaten.

Moments later, Newby released Gregory whose shot beat Parkin only to be cleared off the line by Mitchell Pattinson, the ball then ricocheting wide off Curtis as the Wood peppered the visitors' goal.

The second half began in the same vein as the first half had ended, Sherwood on the front foot.

Curtis was heavily involved and after his shot was blocked, Norcross somehow fired over the bar with goal gaping.

Just on the hour mark, a rasping cross field ball by Norcross found York wide on the right, and his cross brought appeals for handball which were waived away.

The ball was cleared upfield and Cable got onto the ball, outpacing Ricky Starbuck to sprint away and beat Sheppard to give Goole an unlikely but commanding 3-0 lead.

Once again, the Wood came back, and this time the pressure told.

Jamie York found space to turn and fire a 20-yard half volley that Parkin could only parry, Gregory reacted first, and his cross was turned home by Curtis to get Sherwood on the scoresheet after 68 minutes.

Curtis almost scored minutes later. With Goole defending deep, Newby managed to get the ball into the box and Taylor rose to head the ball goalward.

Curtis reacted well but his header clipped the crossbar.

The Wood were well on top now and reduced the deficit still further after 77 minutes.

Taylor played a superb cross field ball to Norcross on the left wing, and his cross was met first by Ryan Ingram and then decisively by Curtis who scored from close range.

Sherwood were now sensing that an unlikely point could be salvaged and continued to push forward.

Goole seemed content to try to see the game out, but with time running out substitute Ethan Wiesztort picked the ball up in the Sherwood half and played a superb ball forward, picking out Ryan Ingram’s run.

Ingram composed himself before drawing Parkin and calmly lifting the ball over the goalkeeper to equalise.

It was a well-deserved point for Sherwood and great kudos to Goole who must have been gutted not to win after being 3-0 up.