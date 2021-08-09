Sherwood Colliery set for FA Cup replay following Boston Town stalemate

Ryan Ingram opens the scoring.

Both sides came into the game on the back of opening league victories so a tight game was probably to be expected... and so it proved.

The Wood started brightly and Ryan Ingram brought an early save from Travis Portas in the Boston goal.

Ingram then headed over after a rapid counter attack involving Will Norcross, Gareth Curtis and Tim Gregory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregory fired over from distance as The Wood searched for the opening goal.

Boston were a threat but could not create any clear opportunities and Josh Turton was not troubled.

Gregory again brought a good save from Portas, his fierce shot well saved at the keepers near post and as the half closed Norcoss was denied by another good save before Lewis Belgrave blazed wide.

The second half saw increased urgency as The Wood pushed forward.

Norcross delivered an excellent cross that was well defended.

Just before the hour the deadlock was broken, Tim Gregory was fouled as he shaped to control a through ball from Jamie York and the referee pointed to the spot.

Ryan Ingram made no mistake to give The Wood a deserved lead.

Gaz Curtis then curled an effort just wide.

Boston were offering little but managed to get back on terms after 71 minutes.

A free kick from out wide was not cleared and the unfortunate Lewis Belgrave deflected the ball into his own net.

The Wood responded well and really should have won the game, Tim Gregory heading over, Will Norcross seeing an effort tipped over and Gaz Curtis heading over from Jamie York’s cross.

Late in the game Charlie Taylor was sent off for a foul that sparked a mass conflict on the pitch, the visitors bench somehow escaping any punishment from the otherwise excellent officials.