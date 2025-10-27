Sherwood Colliery see off struggling Ashby Ivanhoe to maintain title charge

After 18 days away from UCL Premier North action, Sherwood Colliery maintained their title push with a 3-2 win over battling visitors Ashby Ivanhoe, who sit bottom of the table, on Saturday.

Jamie York opened their account with a sublime finish from outside the box on the half hour and Kieran Knight added a second on 44 minutes, rounding the keeper and finishing from a tight angle after Will Norcross had flicked York's long ball into his path.

But the strugglers battled back as Will Robson pulled one back with a header in first half stoppage time, and five minutes into the second half Samuel Birks hauled them level.

Robson blocked the keeper from clearing the ball and it fell for Birks to lift it over the keeper into the net.

Jamie York - opening goal in win for Sherwood Colliery.

Sherwood left it late but Oliver Lobley was on hand to win it from Alexander Duhameau's ball to the back post 11 minutes from time to seal a fourth league win in a row.

It left Sherwood second on goals scored only, but equal points and goal difference with leaders Boston Town.

Sherwood now head for sixth-placed Grantham Town on Saturday, who are only three points behind them in a tight table.

In-form AFC Mansfield moved further up into mid-table into 10th with a quickfire third win in a row to make it nine points in a week after beating visiting Skegness Town 4-2.

McCauley Parker put the Lilywhites in front on 16 minutes.

But Rhys Dolan struck twice in two minutes on 31 and 33 minutes to put the Bulls in charge.

Adam Bratley added a third three minutes from the break.

Skegness then pulled one back through Declan Johnson on 66 minutes only to see Kaylum Mitchell restore the two-goal advantage two minutes later.

Bulls boss Phil Buxton said: “I was really frustrated with our start to the game.

“I just don't think we got to grips with their formation and they deserved their lead.

“We slowly grew into it and figured it out and we ran over them with three goals in the last 15 minutes.

“We were poor again after the break, maybe we were tired and leggy after three games this week, and they came back to 3-2.

“But we then got a lucky goal that bounced over the keeper's foot and Kaylum tapped it in to make it look a more comfortable score than it was.

“But it's nine points in a week and I can't ask for anything more. They should be proud of themselves.

“It's a starting block and we are now 10th and looking up which is what we wanted.”

The Bulls added to their squad this week with the arrival of Eden Homer from neighbours Shirebrook Town.

And on the bench they had Ryan Ingram, who has rejoined them from Sherwood Colliery, who came on for the last half hour.

On Saturday the Bulls will host Wisbech Town.