Sherwood Colliery see off rivals Melton Town to start the New Year in style

UCL Premier North leaders Sherwood Colliery opened their 2024 with a fine 3-0 home win over third placed Melton Town at Debdale Park on Saturday, writes Phil Kirkland.

Craig Westcarr doubles Sherwood's lead from the spot.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “Today was always going to be difficult.

“Melton as we know are an excellent team and caused us some problems particularly at the start of the second half.

“However, we coped with that and the conditions well and scored goals at crucial points of the game.”

Despite the recent incessant rain, the pitch was declared fit and unsurprisingly was heavy.

This proved no handicap to The Wood who started the game well and dominated the first half.

The team showed two changes from the Boxing Day win over AFC Mansfield, Will Norcross and Craig Westcarr returning.

As early as the sixth minute Marley Grant rattled the Melton Town post, his shot across the beaten goalkeeper.

A series of corner kicks proved fruitless as the Wood strived to create openings.

Town did manage to get an effort on target after 24 minutes, Greg Mills creating a shooting chance for Toby Fura, but his effort was tame and comfortable for Jordan Pierrepont in the Wood’s goal.

Sherwood quickly responded and Ewan Robson tried an effort from distance that was wide of the target before Ethan Wiesztort almost broke clear.

But Sherwood took the lead after 31 minutes, Grant winning the ball on halfway before releasing Ethan Wiesztort on the right. His cross was met by the head of Westcarr who applied a fine finish low past Josh Barnes.

Three minutes later, Westcarr could not finish from close range after more good work by Grant created a chance.

But an excellent opening 45 minutes saw Sherwood ahead at the break

Melton opened the second half looking to get onto the front foot and started well, earning several corner kicks that were defended well.

The clearest chance fell to Sherwood as Brad Wells creating an opening for Wiesztort, whose effort was high over the bar from 15 yards.

A couple of free kicks for Melton on 54 and 56 minutes, both taken by Mills, were again defended well.

The Wood managed to regain a foothold around the hour mark, Robson Doolan and Ewan Robson becoming more prominent.

On 66 minutes, Norcross created a chance from the right, his ball across eluding the forwards.

Two minutes later, The Wood were awarded a penalty kick.

After superb build up play by Wells, Wiesztort’s shot was handled and the referee had no doubts.

A delay of three minutes ensued while a Melton player received treatment, but Westcarr kept his nerve to score to double Sherwood’s advantage.

The goal effectively settled the game, the Wood firmly in control as Town visibly tired.