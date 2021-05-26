Sherwood Colliery seal narrow win over Pinxton

Sherwood Colliery sealed a 1-0 win over PInxton.

The playing surface was as good as ever at Wharf Lane and a good crowd braved the unseasonably cold weather.

Before the game the players, match & club officials and the supporters of both teams held a minute’s applause in honour of both clubs former player Andy Francis who tragically died last weekend.

The game itself saw Sherwood Colliery dominating possession of the football without making the most of several half chances.

A lack of quality in the final third with some wayward finishing and sloppy final balls leading to little in the way of clear chances. Indeed it was well into the game before Tim Gregory managed to get a shot on target that required the home ‘keeper to make a save.

It was left to goal poacher Curtis to give Sherwood the lead, scoring low at the near post with a sharp first time finish in the 39th minute.

The second half followed a similar pattern although this time Will Norcross could count himself unlucky to be denied a goal. The home ‘keeper made an excellent double save before Norcross saw another effort hit the post.

He still had time for an audacious chip that almost found the top corner. Pinxton continued to stay in the game and did force a number of corner kicks and Jay Cooper fired a free kick well over the bar as the game drew to a close.