Sherwood Colliery score injury-time winner to beat Hemsworth

Brad Newby scoring the 95th minute winner.

The opening 25-minute display was as poor as had been seen at Debdale Park all season, with the hosts seemed to be playing at half pace with little urgency and a lack of desire.

The visitors were gifted a goal after Layton Swaine latched onto a woefully under hit back pass by skipper Jobe Shaw to score on 1 minutes.

It was 2-0 seven minutes later when Seon Ripley headed home after the defence switched off.

Within three minutes Sherwood finally found some momentum as Gareth Curtis pulled a goal back.

Shaw saw a header hit the bar and Lewis Belgrave saw a fine effort from distance tipped by Hagie Damba as the hosts started well after half-time.

Curtis was looking threatening, and he saw a flicked effort at the near post go just wide and a tame effort was comfortable for Damba. The pressure had to tell, and it was top scorer Will Norcross that got the equalising goal.

A superb looping half volley struck from the edge of the penalty area giving Damba no chance as the game was leveled up. Tim Gregory – who had been presented with a tankard to mark his 100th appearance recently – was introduced from the bench and almost gave The Wood the lead, his header going just wide.

After offering little in the way of an attacking threat, Hemsworth produced a goal of real quality to retake an unlikely lead, Charlie Barks managed to win the ball on the left wing and with Sherwood exposed high up the pitch his surging run ended with a perfect cross for Swaine to score form close range to restore the lead, all this happening in the 68th minute.

Sherwood responded by bringing Jamie York off the bench for the final 20 minutes of the game. It was now like a cup-tie as The Wood threw caution to the wind and went on all out attack.

Tim Gregory – who had looked dangerous – managed to get fee on the right and deliver a great ball that Gareth Curtis met on the half volley to give Damba no chance, his shot finding the far corner of the net.

With 14 minutes left to play it was now who could get the winning goal, Tyrone Macaskill came on for debut and immediately looked threatening with his pace, although he and Brad Newby seemed to get in each other's way after Gregory had created another chance.

Norcross then got free and instead of shooting pulled the ball back to Macaskill who saw his shot blocked as the clock ticked down.