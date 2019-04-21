Sherwood Colliery’s pride as outside promotion hopes end

Sherwood Colliery’s faint promotion hopes were finally extinguished by a 2-0 defeat at Ingles.

But The Wood ended the season in third place in the East Midlands Counties League.

Club spokesperson Phil Kirkland said: “Congratulations to both Selston and Newark Flowserve on their promotion, we gave it our best shot but just came up short.

“We are very proud of the players for an excellent season and we are looking forward to competing in the FA Cup and giving it another go in the league next season.”

Despite dominating early possession, The Wood were left to rue a series of missed opportunities with their final ball lacking the quality needed to pierce a well-marshalled Ingles defence.

The home side scored from their first effort on goal in the 27th minute as Ryan Foster bundled in. Two minutes into the second half Mark Schulz’s long-range effort was misjudged and trickled in.