Sherwood skipper Jobe Shaw - missed chance on a day of frustration.

Penistone are the form team in the NCEL Premier, so Sherwood were always expecting a tough afternoon as they try to get some momentum back into their season with inconsistency blighting their attempts to close the gap on the top three.

Penistone managed the game well once going ahead midway through the second half and proved the old adage that goals win games.

It was a tough one to take for the Wood, but the celebrations at the end of the game by the home team and supporters show just how far the club have come in this first season in the NCEL.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant manager Ian Cotton said: “We are disappointed to lose the game after dominating the ball for much of the game, we need to show quality in the opposition penalty area.

“We should have been clear at half-time, we weren’t and were made to pay by a good team.

“We will learn from this and keep working.”

Sherwood started brightly, Jamie York immediately getting on the ball and running at the home defence and Will Norcross produced an early cross that came to nothing.

On 15 minutes Norcross produced a run and through ball that home ‘keeper Chris Snaith smothered at Ryan Ingram’s feet.

Snaith then had his hands stung by a fierce drive from Norcross before Ingram headed over the bar from a great position.

The visitors were dominating possession, but the final ball or shot was just not happening and a feeling that this could be ‘one of those days’ grew stronger as Robson Doolan fired well over and Norcross was again denied as his shot lacked power after a great run into the box. Church did manage a short spell of pressure as the half closed, forcing a couple of corner kicks where central defender Brett Lovell was a threat.

But other than a tame shot, they created little of note.

The teams went in level at the break with Sherwood disappointed not to be ahead.

The second half saw Church start brightly although it was Sherwood that almost took the lead.

Ryan Ingram found space to attack in the inside-right position, but his finish rolled wide of the goal.

The game was a more even contest now and Lovell headed a free kick over the bar for Penistone.

A fine move involving Norcross, York and Ingram ended with a corner kick as the Wood continued to threaten.

Jobe Shaw found himself with a great chance, but again the shot was off target after York and Gareth Curtis had combined to create the chance.

A wide free kick took by Carter Widdowson almost gave Sherwood a freak lead, but Snaith was equal to the task and tipped the cross-cum-shot over the bar.

The Wood were made to pay for the missed chances as Penistone took the lead after 67 minutes.

A counter-attack brought the ball into the penalty area and, after a period where the ball just could not be cleared, Kieran Ryan managed to find space to drive home from 10 yards.

Sherwood responded and York fired a shot well wide while Doolan was unlucky to see a goal bound shout deflected just wide for a corner kick.

But they just could not find a way back as York again went close with a shot that again went wide and Shaw was denied a penalty kick when wrestled to the floor.