Sherwood Colliery rock Melton play-off ambitions

Two goal Ethan Wiesztort in action. Photo by Dave Porter.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “I have to be pleased. A few of the players have gone through the pain barrier today to get on the pitch and we have produced a good second half performance to win the game.”

The Wood made two changes to the XI that saw off AFC Mansfield with Will Norcross and Ethan Wiesztort returning from injury to replace Clarke and the unavailable Matthews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton arrived with play-off hopes still alive, but they were rocked in the second minute as Wiesztort opened the scoring following good build up play by Norcross as the changes paid off instantly.

Sherwood were upset soon after as Devon Smith looked to be pulled back when through on goal just outside the penalty area, the referee waving away the appeals and on 10 minutes giving the decision on the same player when out wide on the left.

Melton responded on 14 minutes with Tom Wakley heading towards goal, Warren Squires saving comfortably to his left.

The Wood worked space on the right with Luke Bacon and Wiesztort combining, Smith shaping to shoot from Bacon’s cross before ex-Forest and Mansfield player Paul Anderson cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton were given a chance as Charlie Taylor was adjudged to foul, Greg Mills shooting from the resulting free kick to Squires right, who saved acrobatically.

On the half hour Carter Widdowson received a yellow card in bizarre circumstances, the referee adjudging he was delaying the play by the ball being replaced.

As the half closed Melton had a good spell, creating several corner kicks that eventually paid off, Toby Fura delivering and Wakley scoring at the back post after a flick on by Gianluca Bucci.

Sherwood started the half as they did in the first with an early goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie York delivered a corner that was met first by Jobe Shaw, who headed across goal for Taylor to rise and head home to restore the Wood’s lead.

Sherwood settled into a good pattern of play and on 62 minutes Wiesztort saw an effort from 22 yards saved by Harrison before six minutes later Ewan Robson saw Harrison tip his 25-yard effort over the crossbar.

The Wood remained in control, the visitors not threatening and becoming increasingly frustrated.

Taylor missed a golden chance after 87 minutes, heading just over the bar from York’s corner kick delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later Robson broke from halfway, before seeing his effort blocked by GK legs.