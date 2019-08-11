Sherwood Colliery pull off FA Cup upset at Quorn

Sherwood Colliery pulled off an FA Cup shock when they won 2-1 at Step 5 Quorn FC, a step above The Wood.

Backed by a large travelling support, The Wood saw recent addition to the squad, Dave Cockerill, continue his goal scoring start to the season by volleying home the opening goal on 15 minutes.

Jamie York opened his account for the season 10 minutes later to double the lead.

Quorn reduced the arrears after 51 minutes from the penalty spot, but The Wood regrouped well to go through to a Preliminary Round tie at Step 4 Loughborough Dynamo.

Keeper John Turton was named man of the match.