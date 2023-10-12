Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game was marred for The Wood by Louis Tomlinson picking up a knee injury and Kieran Knight also ending the game with a knock.

The Wood had made three changes to the starting line-up, Dale Sheppard, Will Norcross and Knight all brought in.

With less than two minutes on the clock, Newark goalkeeper Eddie Cooper was in action, saving well low to his left to keep out Knight’s effort after Ricky Starbuck and Marley Grant had combined to create the chance.

He was back in action on 11 minutes, again saving to his left, as this time Ewan Robson was denied, his volley from 20 yards again well saved.

On 20 minutes Ethan Wiesztort was alive to a quickly taken free-kick, his run into the penalty area ending with his cross rolling across the goal only to be cleared off the line by Jackson Buckthorpe as Knight lurked.

A minute later Wiesztort was tripped by Simon Briggs as he again dribbled into the penalty area. Knight duly dispatched the spot kick to give The Wood a deserved lead.

On 25 minutes, Grant was denied by the underside of the bar with Cooper well beaten after excellent approach play by Louis Pennington. Grant was then denied again, Norcross the provider, Cooper with another excellent save.

The second arrived on 32 minutes, Robson shooting low into the corner of the net from 20 yards, Norcross again the provider.

On 36 minutes Norcross was the next to be denied by the overworked Cooper who smothered his attempted chip after he had broken clear of the Newark back line.

Town finally registered an effort just before the break, a hopeful ball into the box was not met well by Sheppard, Tyler Smith able to shoot but his effort was wide.

The second-half was not one for the memory bank. The Wood seemed more than happy to sit deeper and protect the lead, looking to spring the counter-attack when possible.

On 65 minutes, Town hit the post as a ball from the right was not dealt with and a looping header came back off the post into the grateful Sheppard’s hands.

The Wood came back two minutes later, Josh Waldram finding Norcross who moved the ball onto his right foot and got a curling effort away from the edge of the penalty area, the ball flying over the edge of post and crossbar.

The game was drifting to its conclusion with late half chances, initially for The Wood, Waldram’s cross just too high for Knight before Town’s Lucas Cotterill first headed high and wide from a cross from the right before in added time, he rolled the ball past Sheppard but wide of the post after breaking clear.

Sherwood Collieries manager Wayne Savage commented: “I’m pleased to go through. We perhaps should have scored a couple more in the first half, but credit to the Newark goalkeeper who played very well.

"The second half was all about game management and getting through without any issues as we have a big game on Saturday.”