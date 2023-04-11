Sherwood Colliery on form as AFC Mansfield continue to struggle after derby defeat
Sherwood Colliery enjoyed a six-point Easter with Saturday's 3-0 win at Boston Town followed by Monday's 3-0 local derby win over struggling AFC Mansfield in the UCL Premier North.
Wood manager Wayne Savage said: “We looked a bit leggy in the first half on Monday, but the goal before half-time was important.
“We played with much greater purpose and pace in the second half and in the end, it was a comfortable afternoon for us.
“I’m very pleased with the young lads, especially Devon Smith who has been excellent over the two games.
“Saturday was also a good win. Boston have been in excellent form, so to go there and keep a clean sheet and score three goals was excellent.
“I must pay tribute to Jobe Shaw - a fantastic achievement to reach 300 games for the club, and of course he even scored.”
On Saturday Sherwood bounced back from two defeats to end Lincolnshire County Cup winners Boston’s unbeaten 12-game run with an impressive display.
Devon Smith gave the Wood a sixth minute lead and Ethan Wiesztort added a second just after half-time before Shaw marked his 300th game with a volley in added time.
Against the Bulls on Monday, Robson, Devon Smith and Shaw were on the mark.
AFC Mansfield went down 1-0 at Melton Town in their Saturday game and are five points above the drop zone with the two sides below them having games in hand. On Saturday they head to Newark & Sherwood United while Sherwood, up in sixth, host a visit from Melton Town.