Wood manager Wayne Savage said: “We looked a bit leggy in the first half on Monday, but the goal before half-time was important.

“We played with much greater purpose and pace in the second half and in the end, it was a comfortable afternoon for us.

“I’m very pleased with the young lads, especially Devon Smith who has been excellent over the two games.

A presentation Jobe Shaw to mark his 300th game.

“Saturday was also a good win. Boston have been in excellent form, so to go there and keep a clean sheet and score three goals was excellent.

“I must pay tribute to Jobe Shaw - a fantastic achievement to reach 300 games for the club, and of course he even scored.”

On Saturday Sherwood bounced back from two defeats to end Lincolnshire County Cup winners Boston’s unbeaten 12-game run with an impressive display.

Devon Smith gave the Wood a sixth minute lead and Ethan Wiesztort added a second just after half-time before Shaw marked his 300th game with a volley in added time.

Against the Bulls on Monday, Robson, Devon Smith and Shaw were on the mark.