Sherwood Colliery marching on after thrilling FA Vase win over Melton Town

Manager Wayne Savage said: “I take responsibility for our first half shortcomings. I am pleased the changes we made affected the game and this is a good win against a good side.”

The Wood made four changes from Tuesday night's win over Retford with Jake Wright, James Matthews, Jamie York, and Craig Westcarr recalled.

The game started at a good pace, and it was Melton Town that took an early lead on eight minutes. A regulation corner kick was met with power by Sam Beaver and his header beat Dale Sheppard. The visitors had a good spell post the goal, exploiting wide areas with willing runners from midfield.

Craig Westcarr celebrates his winning goal on Friday.

Sherwood were fortunate to not concede as poor finishing let Melton down.

However, they did produce an equaliser after 22 minutes.

Marley Grant was fouled in the penalty area following good attacking play down the right, good play by Kieran Knight and Craig Westcarr creating the opportunity. Westcarr duly dispatched the spot kick to level the tie.

Hope that may change the game proved unfounded as Melton continued to find space and look dangerous, on the half hour big appeals were waived away by the referee as Melton appealed for a handball offence in the penalty area.

Moments later the Wood were reprieved as Melton created a clear chance in front of goal that Mitchell Woakes blazed over the bar.

The goal eventually came, and this time the referee did award a penalty kick, Josh Waldram adjudged to have handled the ball. Woakes made no mistake to restore Melton’s lead.

The second half saw Ricky Starbuck brought on as Sherwood looked to close the gaps and gradually they started to get on the ball and push Melton back.

After 54 minutes Kieran Knight came close to an equalising goal, his effort landed on the top of the net after good work by Starbuck and Grant released Westcarr on the right.

Westcarr then tested Josh Barnes in the Melton goal with a shot that was well saved.

The same player was foiled by Barnes again after good work by Ewan Robson.

Immediately, Town responded and won a free kick on the edge of the penalty area that Dale Sheppard did well to make a double save which would prove vital.

On 68 minutes, Marley Grant levelled the tie for the second time, a thunderous finish from eight yards giving Barnes no chance.

The Wood were now well on top and Jamie York tried his luck on 74 minutes, his free kick easily saved.

On 78 minutes, Westcarr managed to stay on his feet despite being fouled and produced a sublime finish across Barnes and into the net via the inside of the post to give Sherwood the lead for the first time.

Grant and Robson made way for Tomlinson and Pennington as The Wood looked to see the game out and indeed Pennington had a couple of good chances to seal the tie, his efforts not quite good enough to beat Barnes.