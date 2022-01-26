Gaz Curtis - netted fourth goal after good display in cup win for Sherwood.

The Wood made one change to the starting line up from the weekend win at Emley, Tim Gregory replacing the cup-tied Robson Doolan, and they started the game brightly, playing with real pace and purpose.

As early as the second minute, Will Norcross stung the visiting goalkeeper's hands before Jamie York fired over the bar.

A minute later, Tim Gregory crossed deep for Ryan Ingram whose sidefoot went just wide.

An early goal seemed inevitable, and it arrived after seven minutes, Ingram heading home a rebound after Gareth Curtis had seen his header saved, all this from York’s corner kick.

Further pressure came from Ingram down the left wing, resulting in another corner kick.

This time it was Charlie Taylor that benefited. York’s delivery was met by Jobe Shaw, whose effort was saved before Taylor forced the ball over the line to double the lead.

It was 20 minutes before Handsworth mounted an attack, Mitchell Dunne involved, but Shaw snuffed out the danger before mounting a counter that led to Norcross again being denied by Ben Townsend in the visitors' goal. Norcross then really should have scored after intercepting a pass across goal - his shot was on target but too close to Townsend.

Leon Howarth managed to get a shot on target for Hansdworth, forcing Dale Sheppard into a low save at his near post.

But Sherwood were still on top and a quick counter by Curtis and Gregory almost got the impressive Brad Newby in on goal before Townsend denied Ingram, who had been played in by York.

Curtis was having increasing influence in the game and his quick thinking almost got him a goal, but his effort floated wide.

The Wood suffered a blow after 34 minutes, Norcross pulling up and he was replaced by Eden Homer.

The change seemed to lose their momentum to the half-time whistle although Gregory gave notice of his intentions for the second half by wriggling free only to cross into Townsend’s arms.

The second half saw Sherwood again start quickly, forcing both a corner kick and free kick before Newby had an effort closed down.

A double chance came after 51 minutes, Curtis teeing up Gregory who tried a cheeky backheel which was parried before he then fed Lewis Belgrave, who shot straight at Townsend.

A third goal seemed inevitable and Curtis was denied by a good save by Townsend which meant yet another corner kick. York’s delivery was initially mis-hit by Belgrave, but he reacted quickly to lash the rebound into the top corner of the net to put the Wood 3-0 up.

The home side were completely on top. However on the hour, Dunne almost scored for Handsworth with a long range effort which had Sheppard backpedalling to save.

Two minutes later and the Wood put the game beyond any doubt.

Newby fed Gregory on the right wing and he delivered a great ball that Curtis stooped to head powerfully past Townsend - a really excellent team goal.

Full of confidence, Curtis tried from range minutes later but the shot was tame.

Sherwood were now content to manage the game, the visitors managing a couple of late efforts but not troubling Sheppard.

York did attempt a dipping half volley as the game entered the final eight minutes, his shot was a yard over the bar.

Newby then caused confusion, his cross forcing another corner kick which was defended as the referee called an end to proceedings.