Sherwood Colliery march on in FA Vase after four-goal victory

Sherwood Colliery advanced to the second round of the FA Vase following a 4-0 win at fellow East Midlands Counties League side Kimberley MW.

The Wood dominated from the start. Gareth Curtis twice went close in the opening stages, a back post header from a Lewis Weaver cross was disallowed for offside and he then stung the home keeper’s hands with a fierce left foot drive.

With excellent prompting from midfield trio Jamie York, Ethan Wiesztort and Klarke Greenham — and the pace of Lewis Weaver — the hosts found it difficult to get any foothold in the game.

Skipper Jobe Shaw swept home following Charlie Taylor’s 25th minute header back across goal. Taylor doubled the lead 10 minutes later from close range.

A couple of minutes before the break Liam Theakstone converted a penalty.

Gareth Curtis completed the scoring in the 59th minute.